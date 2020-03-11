Florida universities move to remote instruction amid coronavirus concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State University system took action Wednesday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, ordering all of its campuses to transition to remote instruction and keeping students away from campus.

In a message posted on the university system’s blog, administrators addressed students who have spring break plans.

“State universities with students who have returned from spring break, which includes Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University, Florida Polytechnic University, and the University of Florida, should implement a process to transition to remote instruction immediately and encourage students to return home for at least two weeks. Each university will provide detailed information to (its) students, faculty, and staff at the earliest possible time regarding this transition.”

Administrators also addressed campuses with students about to go on spring break.

“Students who are currently on spring break or about to be on break should direct their students to NOT return to campus for at least two weeks following the conclusion of spring break," the statement read.

This includes: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida and the University of West Florida.

The directive calls for all campuses to continue providing essential services, such as dining, counseling and health services.

Administrators also urged students not to remain in on-campus housing.

No college or university students have tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state of Florida.

