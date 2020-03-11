UCF will move to remote instruction for at least 2 weeks after spring break

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will move all in-person classes to an online format for at least two weeks after spring break, according to school officials.

Online classes will continue as normal.

School officials asked students to not come back to campus for the next two weeks.

Students who do not have an alternative place to stay can stay at their residence hall, according to UCF.

Student employees should ask their managers about their shift status, according to school officials.

School officials are also asking any student who is returning from a country listed as a Level 3 Travel Health Notice on this page from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should self-quarantine for 14 days and contact student health services at 407-823-2509.

Any student who is traveling to a CDC Level 2 country or is taking a cruise should limit interactions with other students for 14 days after the trip, according to UCF.

The list of Level 3 and 2 countries can be found at this link.