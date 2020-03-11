Due to coronavirus, Rollins College tells students to take all important belongings during spring break

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Rollins College officials are telling students to take home anything important when they leave for spring break this weekend due to the developing coronavirus situation.

Following the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a worldwide pandemic Wednesday, Florida’s State University System told all Florida colleges and universities to move to online learning only as soon as possible.

A message sent to Rollins students Wednesday from Vice President of Student Affairs Mamta Accapadi and Provost Susan Singer instructs them to take “important personal, medical and academic materials with you if you leave campus for Spring Break should we move to distance learning.”

When students return from break, the may not be coming back to campus for face-to-face classes but taking all classes online.

“We are committed to successfully completing the semester, whether instruction is face-to-face or online, to ensure your progress towards your degree, including graduation for our seniors,” the statement from the school said.

Rollins College sbring break runs from March 14 to March 22.

Students should continue to follow updates on the Rollins College emergency website, here.