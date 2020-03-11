FSU moves to online instruction only due to coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University announced Wednesday that all its courses will shift to online instruction only starting March 23 and remain in this format for at least two weeks.

“Our highest priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” the press release said.

The shift to online-only comes on the heels of the Florida State University System instructing all state universities to move to online classes only due to the coronavirus.

FSU released these dates for students to keep in mind:

March 14

Residence halls will close at noon to visitors and for those residents who depart for spring break. Residents who stay may remain in the halls.

March 23 to April 5

Classes will be held via remote instruction.

April 4

Residence halls are anticipated to reopen at noon to visitors and those residents who traveled for spring break.

April 6

Face-to-face classes are anticipated to resume.

“FSU has a robust emergency plan in place and is fully prepared to provide instruction online or by other methods. We are taking this action proactively to protect not only our campus community but the larger community as well,” the release said.

The university will remain generally open with limited or reduced services during the online instruction period.

FSU advises students, staff and faculty to check their website by April 5 to keep up with changes and updates.