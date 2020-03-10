Provost recommends UF instructors to shift courses to online format amid coronavirus concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Provost Joe Glover is recommending the University of Florida instructors to shift courses to an online format amid coronavirus concerns.

A memo was sent to instructors on Monday.

School officials said this is not a requirement at the moment, but it could become a requirement before the end of the spring semester.

UF is asking instructors to continue to follow their syllabus, assignment schedule, exam schedule and office hours schedule.

Instructors will have to notify students when they make the shift.