Coronavirus: UCF to continue online classes through summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weeks before the summer semester is even set to begin, University of Central Florida officials have decided to hold all summer classes online in the wake of growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

UCF Interim President Thad Seymour made the announcement Thursday that the university will continue remote instruction for all summer semesters, which begin in May.

In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, university officials have also already moved all instruction online for the remainder of the spring semester and cancelled all spring graduation ceremonies.

Seymour said it’s unclear how long the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will last, but that university officials felt it was best to make the decision regarding summer classes early so students and faculty members had ample time to prepare.

