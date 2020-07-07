WATCH LIVE: Seminole leaders provide update as county sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – In Seminole County, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached a new record high on Tuesday, according to a news release from the county.

Official figures show there are 203 coronavirus patients hospitalized -- an increase of 40 compared to the previous record set over the weekend -- and hospital bed availability is down to 13%.

According to The Agency For Health Care Administration, there are 874 total hospital beds in Seminole County. It also reports that Central Florida Regional, Orlando Health South Seminole, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Encompass Health Rehabilitation hospital of Altamonte Springs, all have 0% ICU beds available. Oviedo Medical center has two ICU beds available.

As far as non-ICU beds go, AHCA reports Central Florida Regional Hospital has 29, Orlando Health South Seminole has 34, AdventhHealth Altamonte Springs has 44, Encompass Health has six and Oviedo Medical Center has 11.

Orlando Health said in a statement to News 6 that it has more hospital beds than what AHCA reports.

“In mid-March, as patient volumes declined and fewer beds were needed, Orlando Health began consolidating units to reduce the number of beds – including ICU beds – that were staffed and in operation. The current operational bed count is what we report to AHCA and what appears on their website. That number is not Orlando Health’s total bed capacity. Across all of our operations, we have nearly 3,300 beds. Nearly 200 of those are ICU beds and we have the capacity to surge up to 500 ICU beds if it becomes necessary. We are carefully monitoring the increases in patient volumes. If the ,need for additional beds grows, Orlando Health will re-open units and make other necessary adjustments in order to meet the needs of the community,” the statement read.

Since the coronavirus outbreak first hit the area, there have been 3,517 confirmed cases in Seminole County. Of those, 2,570 cases are currently active.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing is available this week for free thanks to a partnership with Allied Health. Appointments are required and can be made at PrepareSeminole.org.

Tuesday, July 7: Lawton Chiles Middle School, 1240 Sanctuary Drive, Oviedo

Wednesday, July 8: Bentley Elementary School, 2190 S. Oregon Ave., Sanford

Thursday, July 9: Bentley Elementary School, 2190 S Oregon Ave., Sanford

Friday, July 10: Milwee Middle School, 1341 S. Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Longwood

Saturday, July 11: Milwee Middle School, 1341 S. Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Longwood

Seminole County leaders plan to provide an update at 2 p.m. Tuesday. That news conference will be streamed on the video player at the top of this story.