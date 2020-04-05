Coronavirus cases in Florida climb to 12,151, 218 dead

Florida public health officials reported 606 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday morning.

The Florida Department of Health reports there are 12,151 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll rose to 218.

The Florida DOH numbers do not show how many people have recovered from the virus. Department officials have declined to release that information after several requests from WKMG. Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said coronavirus patients must test negative twice in 24 hours before leaving isolation.

[RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: Rapid tests, travel checkpoints now part of Florida’s fight against coronavirus]

As of Sunday morning, here’s a county-by-county breakdown in Central Florida: (table will be updated)

County Confirmed Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 77 22 0 Flagler 30 5 1 Lake 101 21 2 Marion 47 6 0 Orange 689 88 8 Osceola 220 58 4 Polk 147 53 4 Seminole 184 39 1 Sumter 75 25 3 Volusia 143 33 2

On Saturday, Volusia County officials announced the county beaches could be used for exercise and other activities during the pandemic.

Officials in Volusia County said Saturday that the beaches remain “closed,” however, “in an effort to provide an outlet for physical exercise, Volusia County has issued the Fifth Directive of Emergency Measures relaxing the prohibition of certain exercise-related activities on the beach.”

According to a news release, beach areas are closed to all activities except walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.