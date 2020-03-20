Orange County implements county-wide curfew during coronavirus pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up daily life in a way we have never seen. In the wake of new cases and the urgency to halt the spread of COVID-19, Orange County leaders have decided to implement a curfew for those living within the county beginning Friday night.

While most in Central Florida are used to a curfew during hurricane season, this curfew comes at a time when no storms are barreling towards the state.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Friday to address the new curfew that goes into effect at 11 p.m.

“Please be mindful of the curfew and only go out if you are required to do so for work. Other exemptions for the curfew include Central Florida workers like medical personnel, government personnel, first responders, security personnel,” Demings said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the curfew going forward, according to Demings.

The new curfew will have residents staying inside between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further notice, the mayor said.

CURFEW: In @OrangeCoFL by executive order of @OCFLMayor Demings, there will be a curfew in place from 11 pm to 5 am until further notice. There are exemptions for first responders, health professionals and others. pic.twitter.com/0Lalmz0ht4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 20, 2020

Demings also announced that the parking lot of the Orange County Convention Center would become a COVID-19 testing site for Department of Health’s Emergency Management team to allow state and local practitioners to begin further testing.

He said another testing site would open open in eastern Orange County soon.

“One point that we would like to stress to the public is that these testing sites are not a catch-all for everyone to be tested,” Demings said. “You need to show specific signs, have underlying indicators, where you have a compromised immune system, and other specific symptoms in order to be tested at these particular sites. We do not want to public to flood to these sites, especially if you are healthy individuals.

To further assist members of the community, Demings announced a new crisis hotline and assistance program for qualified individuals.

“In terms of hardships, we realize again that our communities are experiencing various financial hardships,” Demings said. “If you have a financial hardship, I am going to announce that because of these hardship we are offering a COVID-19 rental assistance program to help those who reside in Orange County who need help with rent and utilities in the coming month. We have established a crisis hotline at 407-836-6500. The hours of operations with generally be during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer stressed the importance of adhering to the curfew, and especially encouraged young people to play their part in practicing social-distancing. Dyer said that the need to contain the coronavirus and to prevent further spread lies on all community members doing their part to stay home unless absolutely necessary, self-isolating and using proper hygiene methods.

