Florida reported more than 65,000 new coronavirus cases in 7 days with no signs of slowing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The unprecedented surge of new COVID-19 cases in Florida continues Friday bringing the total of more than 65,000 new cases in one week and many are waiting up to two weeks for test results due to the demand, delaying the numbers overall.

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 244,151 cases since March 1. In the past 24 hours, 11,433 new cases were reported in Florida.

The daily positivity rate, which is the number of new positive cases compared to those tested on a given day, hit a new record Thursday at 18.39% and on Friday it was 12.7%, according to the DOH. Over seven days the positivity rate has averaged 14.9%. Most health officials agree the rate should be below 10% to show a downward trend.

As of Friday, 4,204 people have died in Florida due to complications from the respiratory illness.

On July 1, the Florida Department of Health began reporting resident and non-resident deaths as separate categories. The state reported 93 new resident deaths and zero new non-resident deaths in Florida on Friday, for a cumulative total of 4,102 resident deaths and 102 non-resident deaths. While deaths due to COVID-19 are delayed up to two weeks, according to the DOH, the latest count set a new record for Florida.

The state reported 435 new hospitalizations due to the virus Friday, bringing the total to 17,602 people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since March 1. The state does not report current hospitalization numbers, however, last week Gov. Ron DeSantis said that information will be made available.

Here are four things to know about COVID-19 going into the weekend:

Meanwhile in Orange County, which is beginning to see small increases in the hard hit tourism industry with more hotel stays and visitors, hundreds of new cases have been reported every day this week. The daily positivity rate for the county’s new cases is 10.1% as of Friday, according to the DOH.

Three Central Florida counties, Marion, Polk and Volusia, posted their highest one-day totals of new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Marion had an explosion of reported cases with 145, nearly three times as many as the day before. Polk County also had it’s largest increase in new cases with 405. Volusia County reported 220 new cases with a previous record of 188.

Here’s the breakdown of coronavirus cases in the Central Florida region.

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 3,104 119 173 13 27 Flagler 456 22 41 2 5 Lake 2,298 117 145 1 26 Marion 1,307 145 150 20 15 Orange 16,148 553 536 9 78 Osceola 3,658 192 214 3 31 Polk 6,611 405 552 13 129 Seminole 3,967 161 200 2 21 Sumter 589 40 79 4 18 Volusia 3,454 220 288 11 72

