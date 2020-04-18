Coronavirus: Florida schools to remain closed through rest of academic year, governor says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida students won’t return to school for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor announced the decision to keep K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the year during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

DeSantis said that given where they are in the school year and the ongoing pandemic, he believes continuing distance learning for now is the best option.

Prior to the announcement, all schools were closed through the rest of April.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.