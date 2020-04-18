740 dead as coronavirus cases in Florida top 25,000

The Florida Department of Health announced Saturday that positive coronavirus cases have exceeded 25,000 in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are exactly 25,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 740 coronavirus-related deaths. There are currently 3,680 patients hospitalized in the state due to the virus, health officials said.

Before the new numbers were released Saturday, there were 24,753 coronavirus cases and 726 deaths as a result of the respiratory illness.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in Florida is not being reported by state health officials. That coronavirus data the FDOH releases twice daily does not include how many people who tested positive in the past month and have since recovered and returned to their normal lives.

Orange County continues to have the highest number of positive cases in Central Florida, officials are urging anyone with symptoms or who may have come in contact with someone who contracted the virus to get tested.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said during a news conference earlier in the week that recent data regarding COVID-19 cases in the area looks hopeful that the county may have already seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, but that it’s still too soon to scale back on efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

See a county by county breakdown in Central Florida below.

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 209 41 7 Flagler 55 8 2 Lake 201 53 6 Marion 118 15 3 Orange 1,172 195 23 Osceola 397 118 5 Polk 320 92 12 Seminole 314 70 4 Sumter 124 31 11 Volusia 285 57 9

In Oceola County, a new dashboard was unveiled to help the community stay up to date with critical information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard, which can be found on the county’s website Osceola.org, reports information from hospitals, federal and state agencies as well as the Florida Department of Health.

The dashboard shares information from surrounding counties on total coronavirus cases, positive cases by zip code, current hospital status and more.

Users will also be able to view country and world data on COVID-19.

The dashboard will work best when viewed on a computer or tablet, officials said.

