CORONAVIRUS MAPS: Track Orlando’s COVID-19 cases by neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents can now track coronavirus cases down to their neighborhood, thanks to an online COVID-19 data tracker city officials are offering during the pandemic.

The online data dashboard, which can be accessed here, includes the city’s total number of coronavirus cases compared to Orange County and Florida’s totals.

At last check, there were more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, with just over 300 in Orlando. More than 1,130 cases have been reported in Orange County, according to the latest numbers.

Orlando’s online database also includes updated heat maps, showing which areas throughout the city have the highest number of confirmed cases.

Residents can get an even closer look at COVID-19 numbers where they live by using the city’s data tracker to see how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in their neighborhood.

At last check, Airport North had more COVID-19 cases than any other Orlando neighborhood, with 28 confirmed. South Semoran had the second most at 22 cases and Metro West had 21, according to the city’s numbers.

If you don’t see your neighborhood listed on the city’s neighborhood breakdown, that means there are currently zero cases reported in your area, according to city officials.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said part of the reason city technology officials put together the dashboard is so that first responders have the most recent data at their fingertips and can properly prepare to respond to an area where there may be an outbreak. The mayor said having the numbers readily available will also help in the public’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyer said regardless of where you live, you should continue to remain diligent, stay home and follow social distancing guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To protect the privacy of Orlando residents, the data shown on the tracker reflects the general location of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, not their exact location.

The data will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m. with the numbers provided by the Florida Department of Health on the previous day, as long as the numbers are provided to the city.

