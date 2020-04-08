Osceola issues backup high school graduation dates amid coronavirus concerns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the high concern of spreading the coronavirus, many high schoolers have missed out on milestone moments like prom and other group activities.

“What should be a time filled with joy and excitement for families is now a mixed bag of emotions, as we all do our part to follow social distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local guidelines,” the Osceola County School Board said in a news release.

One celebration that is not being canceled but simply pushed back is graduation.

The Osceola School District​ hopes to be able to honor its 2020 graduates as originally planned on May 21 through May 29.

If social distancing rules have been lifted, graduation ceremonies will be as followed:

Location: Osceola School for the Arts

Thursday, May 21 – Osceola Technical College (oTECH) and Adult Learning Center Osceola (ALCO) at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 22 – Zenith and Osceola Virtual School at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26 – Osceola County School for the Arts at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Osceola Heritage Park

Wednesday, May 27 – Poinciana High at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 27 – Harmony High at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 – Osceola High at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 28 – Tohopekaliga High at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 28 – Liberty High at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 28 – St. Cloud High at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 29 – Celebration High at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, May 29 – Gateway High at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, May 29 – Professional And Technical High (PATHS) at 6:00 p.m.

If social distancing rules have not been lifted, the Osceola County School Board will honor its 2020 graduates at the locations below, if conditions allow:

July 2020 Graduations (Back-Up Plan)

Location: Osceola School for the Arts

Monday, July 6 – Professional And Technical High (PATHS) at 1:30 p.m.

Monday, July 6 – Adult Learning Center Osceola (ALCO)/Osceola Virtual School/Zenith at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 – Osceola School for the Arts at 6:00 PM

Location: Osceola Heritage Park

Wednesday, July 8 – Poinciana High at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 8 – Harmony High at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 – Osceola High at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 – Tohopekaliga High at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 9 – Liberty High at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 – St. Cloud High at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 10 – Celebration High at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, July 10 – Gateway High at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 – Osceola Technical College (oTECH) at 6:00 p.m.

