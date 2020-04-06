Seminole County 2020 seniors will have prom, graduation in June

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – After weeks of brainstorming, Seminole County Public School officials say they have figured out a way to help the 2020 senior class still experience the festivities senior year is known for including a graduation ceremony and prom after the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to close and classes to move online.

Superintendent Walt Griffin has been working with each school’s senior class presidents during online meetings to garner feedback from each school’s student body to come up with a viable solution, SCPS communications Director Michael Lawrence said in an email.

Griffin and students came up with two options for June and July that all depend on social distancing guidelines being lifted, which currently includes limiting gatherings to less than 10 people and maintain six feet from people in public spaces.

Graduation Plan No. 1

June 11 - Senior Dance at each High School. Dance would be free for all Seniors. Schools will issue refunds for Prom.

June 12 – High School graduations will be held at each high school on the football field at 8:20 p.m., which is military time for 20:20. If it rains the evening of June 12, Graduations would occur the next morning on June 13 at 8:20 a.m.

June 13-- Crooms Academy would utilize Seminole High School’s Football Field and hold theirs on June at 2:00 p.m.

Graduations will be live-streamed for friends and family unable to attend in-person.

Graduation Plan No. 2 if social distancing rules have not been lifted by June

July 16 - Senior Dance at each High School.

July 17 – High school graduations will be held at each high school on the football field at 8:20 p.m.

July 18- Crooms Academy would utilize Seminole High School’s Football Field and hold theirs at 2:00 p.m.

Rain Plan: If it rains the evening of July 17, G=graduations would occur the next morning on July 18 at 8:20 a.m. •

SCPS High Schools are also planning an evening of solidarity to recognize the SCPS Class of 2020 where each school will turn their football stadium lights on April 20 at 8:20 p.m.