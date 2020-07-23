84ºF

‘Significant’ COVID-19 outbreak reported at assisted living facility in Orange County

66 residents, 30 staff members at Ocoee Health Center test positive for coronavirus

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

In this photo taken on Wednesday April 1, 2020, aid workers from the Spanish NGO Open Arms carry out coronavirus detection tests on the elderly at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. The initiative is part of a clinical trial led by doctors Oriol Mitja and Bonaventura Clotet, from the Lluita Foundation against AIDS and the Germans Trias Hospital, focused on cutting down virus transmission. Spain has seen Thursday a new record in virus-related fatalities that came as the country is seeing the growth of contagion waning, health ministry data showed placing Spain neck to neck with Italy, the country that saw the worst outbreak in Europe. The COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Santi Palacios) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Orange County are working to contain what they’re calling a “significant outbreak” of COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Ocoee.

Dr. Raul Pino, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that 66 residents and 30 staff members at Ocoee Health Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I would like to let you know that we have a significant outbreak that we are following in an assisted living facility and we have some concerns,” Pino said.

Pino said of the residents infected, 22 have been hospitalized for concerns related to the virus.

According to Pino, the first positive case at the facility was reported about one month ago, on June 25.

On July 2, the facility’s entire population was tested for the virus, Pino said.

Pino said the facility will be visited by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday to help determine next steps in containing the virus.

Health officials said during the news conference that they will do everything they can to help contain the outbreak.

“We will descend on this with all the resources that we can muster to help this facility,” Pino said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Orange County health officials said they were not aware of any reported deaths linked to the outbreak.

Pino said an outbreak is defined as two or more cases in a specific area, however, one person is considered to be an outbreak in a long-term care facility because of how aggressively the virus can spread among the vulnerable population.

Under a pair of emergency rules issued last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.

