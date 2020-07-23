‘Significant’ COVID-19 outbreak reported at assisted living facility in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Orange County are working to contain what they’re calling a “significant outbreak” of COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Ocoee.

Dr. Raul Pino, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that 66 residents and 30 staff members at Ocoee Health Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I would like to let you know that we have a significant outbreak that we are following in an assisted living facility and we have some concerns,” Pino said.

Pino said of the residents infected, 22 have been hospitalized for concerns related to the virus.

Dr. Pino from @DohOrange discussed COVID outbreak concern at a long-term care facility in Ocoee. 66 positive cases and 22 hospitalized. 30 staff positive. Team is working to address and will update. — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) July 23, 2020

According to Pino, the first positive case at the facility was reported about one month ago, on June 25.

On July 2, the facility’s entire population was tested for the virus, Pino said.

Pino said the facility will be visited by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday to help determine next steps in containing the virus.

Health officials said during the news conference that they will do everything they can to help contain the outbreak.

“We will descend on this with all the resources that we can muster to help this facility,” Pino said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Orange County health officials said they were not aware of any reported deaths linked to the outbreak.

Pino said an outbreak is defined as two or more cases in a specific area, however, one person is considered to be an outbreak in a long-term care facility because of how aggressively the virus can spread among the vulnerable population.

Under a pair of emergency rules issued last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.