Orange County now up to 6 coronavirus cases, mayor says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County has six positive coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon, up two more than the number provided Monday, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The two most recent cases involve a 40-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both of whom are in self-isolation.

Officials have not said whether they traveled internationally recently or if the two cases are related in any way. No details were released about the other four patients.

In addition to those cases, an Orange County woman died in California after traveling overseas.

Florida Department of Health numbers provided Tuesday morning on an interactive map released by the state list the number of cases in Orange County as five, although an update is expected later in the evening.

As for the other Central Florida counties, the FDOH lists nine cases in Volusia, six in Osceola, four in Seminole, one in Lake and one in Brevard. Flagler, Marion and Polk counties haven’t had anyone test positive for COVID-19 at this point.

