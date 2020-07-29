WATCH LIVE at 2: Seminole County leaders provide updates on COVID-19, storm preparation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Seminole County are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday.

Aside from provided coronavirus updates, officials will also talk about the disturbance that is on its track towards Florida.

According to news 6 meteorologists, the system was 150 miles south southeast of St. Croix and was moving west-northwest at 23 mph. The storm is packing 45 mph winds, with gusts of 60 mph.

RELATED: Cone, computer models, updates for system expected to become Isaias on path toward Florida

The tropical wave is expected to move through the Leeward Islands, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

Starting Wednesday, sandbags will be available for Seminole County residents at the Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex on East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford. Sandbag distribution will run daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The storm approaches at a time when cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Seminole County has had a total of 6,333 positive cases of the coronavirus since March 1.

In addition to the total number of cases, the county has had 365 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.

Watch the news conference live at 2 p.m. in the video player at the top of this story.

MORE: Florida reports more than 200 COVID-19 deaths, setting new single-day record