WATCH LIVE: Cone, computer models, updates for system expected to become Isaias on path toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance in the Caribbean is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Isaias as early as Wednesday as it continues on a projected path toward Florida.

As of early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the system was 5 miles south of Dominica and was moving west-northwest at 23 mph. The storm is packing 45 mph winds, with gusts of 60 mph.

The tropical wave is expected to move through the Leeward Islands, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

Warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

The storm could eventually reach the U.S. mainland, with Florida in the system’s potential track, though the long-term track and intensity are highly uncertain.

“Much of the Central Florida forecast into the weekend and early next week will depend on the eventual track of what is currently Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “There is still considerable uncertainty in the future track since a center of circulation cannot yet be found for the models to latch onto.”

Computer models are in relatively good agreement that the storm will cross near or over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next two days, but after that models begin to fan out and increase uncertainty.

“One model, the GFS, slows the system down as it nears the south and west coast of Florida,” she said. “If the system follows that track, flooding could be a primary threat. For this reason, rain chances have increased to 60 percent for most of the Orlando area by Sunday and into the early part of next week.”

The next advisory will be issued at 8 a.m., with a new forecast cone around 11 a.m.

Orlando-area forecast

Isolated storms will develop Wednesday along the east coast sea breeze and also over the interior.

The highest chance of rain will be along the I-4 corridor, with coverage at 50-60&. Rain chances will be a bit lower along the coast.

Some storms will continue into the evening, especially if convection gets a later start.

High temperatures will run near the average of 92.

“We will string together in a few drier days to end the week, with rain chances down to 20-30% on Thursday and Friday,” Campos said. “The limited rain and clouds will allow highs to soar into the mid-90s, with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the triple digits.”

