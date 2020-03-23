All Florida State Parks to close Monday due to COVID-19 pandemic

Florida State Parks announced that every park in the state of Florida will close on Monday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came from the direction of Governor DeSantis. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will close the parks starting on Monday, according to a tweet from Florida State Parks.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities and staff. We will be providing updates to the public on our webpage & social media channels. We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning parks as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement.