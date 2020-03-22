Florida-related coronavirus cases climb to 830, 13 deaths

The number of Florida-related coronavirus cases climbed to 830 on Sunday, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

In an 11 a.m. update, the FDOH reported 768 confirmed cases in Florida residents and 62 confirmed cases in non-Florida residents, totaling 830 Florida-related cases.

The department was also reporting an additional death Sunday related to COVID-19 in Palm Beach County. This marks the first fatality in Palm Beach County from the virus. Health officials said there have been 13 deaths in Florida coronavirus cases.

About half of the state’s coronavirus cases have been reported in South Florida in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to the FDOH.

The Florida Department of Health updates confirmed cases daily at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., however, the numbers may be lower than the actual count.

The number of confirmed cases is expected to grow as more testing sites open throughout the state.

The University of Florida is offering coronavirus tests for residents at The Villages and a U.S. National Guard testing site at the Orange County Convention Center parking lot is set to open this week.

