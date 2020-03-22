UF testing residents at The Villages for COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – The University of Florida is offering coronavirus tests for residents at the Villages, according to a news release.

A sign-up sheet has been made available for those wishing to be tested.

"Unfortunately, test kits and supplies are limited due to resource issues at the state and national levels. As a result, we can only offer a limited number of testing appointments each day and currently only to residents of The Villages,” officials said.

Appointment slots for tomorrow’s drive-thru virus testing at The Villages Polo Club are now open to be requested at https://t.co/ugTI5cs71C. pic.twitter.com/IxgtsVmb3g — TheVillagesDailySun (@vdailysun) March 22, 2020

According to the sign-up sheet, testing will be conducted at the Villages Polo Field.

The University asks that residents use the South Entrance and utilize a golf cart, if available when visiting the testing site.

RELATED: Governor: ‘Golf cart’ drive-thru coronavirus test site at The Villages possible

According to the university, the testing process will consist of two arms.

The first arm focuses on clinical testing using FDA-approved tests under guidelines set out by the CDC.

The second arm focuses on voluntary research testing and uses supplies and test kits provided by The University of Florida Infectious Disease Lab for which FDA approval is pending.

For more information, and to make an appointment you can visit their website here.