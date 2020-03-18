Florida congressman tests positive for coronavirus

A Florida congressman has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mario Diaz-Balart was notified he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” he said.

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Diaz-Balart’s staff said after votes on Friday he decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C. and to not return to Florida because of his wife’s pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk.

Congressman Diaz-Balart said he started to develop symptoms including a fever and a headache on Saturday.

He is still quarantined in Washington, D.C.

“It is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of the virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times,” He said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.