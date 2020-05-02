Florida governor to meet at Winter Garden hair salon Saturday afternoon

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hours after the mayor of Orange County wrote a letter asking that salons and barbershops be allowed to open next week, the governor announced that he would be visiting an Orlando area hair salon Saturday afternoon.

A news release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office did not say what the meeting at OhSoooJazzy Hair Salon in Winter Garden will be about. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is also scheduled to attend.

OhSoooJazzy and other salons across the country have been shuttered for more than a month in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that certain businesses could start operating again come Monday as long as they had certain hygiene and social distancing protocols in place.

Restaurants and retailers will open their doors as part of phase one of DeSantis’ reopening Florida plan but hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, gyms, bars and certain other establishments will need to be remained closed.

The move to keep those shops effectively shut down went against President Donald Trump’s reopening America plan, which called for those businesses to open as part of phase one of restarting the economy.

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force spoke out late this week, asking Demings to fight to get salons and barbershops back open.

Addressing the media Friday evening, Demings said he believed those businesses could safely operate, which is why he penned a letter to DeSantis asking that they be allowed to operate.

“I believe that through making appointments, they can certainly schedule individuals, and they can control the social distancing,” Demings said.

