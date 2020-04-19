37 long-term care facilities in Central Florida have positive COVID-19 tests

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday released the names of every Florida long-term care facility where a resident or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health, 303 long-term care facilities in Florida have had positive tests for novel coronavirus, including 37 facilities in Central Florida. Orange County had highest number of affected facilities, according to state data released Saturday evening.

Here’s a list of all the known facilities in Central Florida:

Brevard: Brookdale Melbourne, Life Care Center Of Palm Bay, Sonata Viera, Victoria Landing Alf, Viera Health And Rehabilitation Center, Zon Beachside Llc.

Lake: Adventhealth Care Center Waterman Lake, Eustis Health And Rehabilitation Center, The Cove At Tavares Village.

Marion: Pacifica Senior Living Ocala, Palm Garden Of Ocala.

Duval: Camellia At Deerwood, Cathedral Gerontology Center Inc., Fannie E. Taylor Home For The Aged- Taylor Manor, INC., Jacksonville Nursing And Rehab Center, Lanier Rehabilitation Center, Palm Garden Of Jacksonville, Wyndham Lakes Jacksonville

Orange: Adventist Care Center Orlando North, Bridge Assisted Living At Life Care Center Of Orlando, Encore At Avalon Park, Gentry Park Orlando, Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hunters Creek Nursing And Rehab Center, Orlando Va Medical Center At Lake Nona - Community Living Center, Orlando Va Medical Center- Community Living Center Dementia Care, Rosewood Health And Rehabilitation Center Orange Savannah Court Of Maitland, Serenades By Sonata - West Orange, Sonata West.

Osceola: Sonata Hunter’S Creek.

Seminole: Brookdale Lake Orienta, Consulate Health Care At West Altamonte, Faith House Assisted Living Facility, Serenades By Sonata.

Sumter: Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living, Osprey Point Nursing Center, Serenades In The Villages

Volusia: Avante At Ormond Beach Inc, Coquina Center, Debary Health And Rehabilitation Center, Deltona Health Care, Grand Villa Of Ormond Beach, Majestic Oaks.

The complete list of affected long-term care facilities in the state can be viewed here.

Of the 1,694 cases of residents or staff in long-term care facilities in Florida, 169 have died.

Residents of elder care facilities in Florida have been dying for weeks, but Wednesday marked the first time the state disclosed the number of people tied to long-term care facilities who died from the virus in each county. As of Thursday morning, that total number stood at 126.

Since March 21, the numbers ballooned from 19 people sick in long-term care facilities across the state to nearly 1,700 cases among facilities’ residents and staff. The state previously published how many cases were in each county but declined to release the names of facilities with outbreaks and deaths.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he has asked the Florida National Guard to expand its strike team that was put in place to test high-risk people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“This is something that’s really important,” he said. “What we found is that you may have everyone doing everything right in one of these facilities, but you could have a staff member who’s not symptomatic, and it can go and it could spread throughout the staff and spread to the residents very, very quickly. So we, because of that, that’s why we did the National Guard strike teams. So we have them going to different facilities they’re doing spot testing or trying to if we identify an outbreak contain it so that doesn’t spread like wildfire throughout the facility.”