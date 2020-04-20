Florida reaches 26,660 coronavirus cases as models show state could have already peaked

ORLANDO, Fla. – The workweek started Monday morning with 26,660 coronavirus cases being reported across Florida, a number that includes 789 deaths and 3,842 hospitalizations.

Compared to Sunday evening, there are now 346 more COVID-19 patients, 15 more deaths and 29 more hospitalizations, according to data released from the Florida Department of Health.

Another update will be provided at 6 p.m. Monday. This story will be updated then.

Miami-Dade continues to be the hardest-hit county in Florida with 9,460 total cases. Orange County, which is the worst locally, has 1,204 cases -- 15 more than Sunday evening.

Here’s how the numbers break down locally:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 216 41 7 Flagler 75 8 2 Lake 210 54 6 Marion 125 16 3 Orange 1,204 199 23 Osceola 410 118 5 Polk 330 93 12 Seminole 323 73 5 Sumter 147 32 11 Volusia 338 57 10

Health officials have not said how many people have recovered from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus since it was first detected in Florida on March 1.

Nationwide and locally, talks have begun about what it will look like when businesses that have been shuttered due to social distancing rules slowly begin to reopen. President Donald Trump has requested that governors follow a phased approach, although it will be up to state leaders to determine the timeline.

Regions need to see a steady two-week decline in COVID-19 patients before they can begin easing up on current restrictions.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to have the Re-Open Florida Task Force meet at 2 p.m. Monday. Orange County has also established a similar task force that will meet for the first time Wednesday.

Health officials, including Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, have said it’s possible that the region already could have seen its peak in cases and deaths, although the threat from the pandemic remains far from over.

Models from The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show Florida saw its peak in deaths on April 2 with 77 deaths that day and its peak hospital resource usage on April 14.

That projection has changed multiple times during the course of the past month. Other now-outdated peak projection dates were April 21 and May 3.

The current model was last updated on Friday.

Even if Florida has seen the worst for now, Pino warns that some areas experience multiple peaks as a result of residents and leaders letting their guards down too early.

A top Orlando Health official said the hospital is ready should the region experience a second or even third peak later this year.