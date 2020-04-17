These local leaders will decide when and how Orange County’s economy will reopen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With Orange County now under a stay-at-home order for more than three weeks, many locals are itching to get back to work and wondering when the economy that’s been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic will reopen.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he doesn’t have a timeline or template for what that process will look like, but officials are one step closer to figuring it out.

On Friday, he unveiled the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, the nearly 50 members of which come from theme parks, banks, hospitals, hotels, nonprofits, the small business sector and other crucial industries in Orange, Lake, Osceola and Seminole counties.

George Aguel, president of Visit Orlando and Tim Giuliani, the president of the Orlando Economic Partnership, will serve as co-chairs for the task force, which will meet virtually for the first time on Wednesday.

When that happens, Demings said members will devise some type of phased approach to allowing businesses to open when it’s safe to do so. Demings didn’t say when that plan would be announced.

“I’m optimistic we’ll be able to get Orange County and Orlando, the metro Orlando area on the way to economic recovery while breaking the back of this virus,” Demings said.

Ultimately, the mayor said he wants the task force to come up with science-backed decisions that will keep residents safe while potentially allowing some businesses to operate when the time is right.

“We’re here to work together for the good of all of us,” he said.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump released his three-phase plan for opening businesses back up.

In order to begin the process, a region must first experience 14 continuous days of declining instances of COVID-19. Then phase one, which includes reopening gyms and restaurants while still maintaining social distance, can begin. Those who are most at risk of contracting the deadly respiratory illness would need to remain at home. Schools would also remain closed and visits to hospitals and assisted living facilities would remain suspended.

If the area doesn’t see another increase in cases, it can move on to phase two. That involves easing social restriction guidelines to no groups larger than 50 instead of the current 10. Employees should still telecommute, if possible, but schools, camps and bars could reopen.

Phase three is what most would likely call the new normal. Employees could return to the office, at-risk individuals could venture out more and large venues could operate with some minor stipulations.

The president has asked governors and other local leaders to take charge of implementing that approach rather than issuing a nationwide response that wouldn’t take into consideration the varying degree of COVID-19 instances across the country.

Demings said Friday that he’s proud of residents for taking self-isolation measures seriously and he needs them to continue to do so as leaders work to find the “sweet spot” for resuming operations without putting anyone at risk.

“I am confident we will be able to get Orange County and Orlando on the way to economic recovery while we save both lives and livelihoods,” he said.

Below is the full list of Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force members:

Orlando Economic Partnership president Tim Giuliani

Visit Orlando president George Aguel

Advent Health senior vice president of ambulatory services Dr. Scott Brady

Alfond Inn general manager Jesse Martinez

Black Business Investment Fund (BBIF) president and CEO Inez Long

CareerSource Central Florida president and CEO Pamela Nabors

Central Florida Auto Dealers Association CEO Evelyn Cardenas

Church Street Entertainment managing partner Doug Taylor

Darden Restaurants EVP and COO Dave George

Disney senior vice president of resort & transportation operations Thomas Mazloum

Don Julio’s Mexican Kitchen owner Florencio “Larry” Rodriguez

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts president and CEO Kathy Ramsberger

Florida Department of Health in Orange County director Dr. Raul Pino

Highwood Properties vice president Steve Garrity

J Henry’s Barber Shop owner John Henry

Johnny Rivers Grill & Market owner Johnny Rivers

Lake County Agency for Economic Prosperity executive director Brandon Matulka

M.C. Spa & Nail Spa founder and CEO Mary Chau

Mosaic Hair Studio owner Mike Van del Abbeel

National Entrepreneur Center executive director Jerry Ross

Nelson, Mullins/Broad and Cassel shareholder Wayne Rich

Orange County Public Schools superintendent Barbara Jenkins, Ed.D

Orlando City Soccer CEO Alex Leitao

Orlando Health medical chief quality officer Dr. George Ralls

Orlando International Airport CEO Phil Brown

Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins

Orlando Shakespeare Theater president Douglas Love-Ramos

Orlando Venues chief venues officer Allen Johnson

Osceola County, president and CEO of the Kissimmee Chamber John Newstreet,

Prospera president and CEO Augusto Sanabria

Rejoice in the Lord Ministries & President, African American Council of Christian Clergy, Pastor Roderick Zak, CEO

Rosen Shingle Creek general manager Dan Giordano

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment vice president of operations Brad Gilmour

Seminole County Government deputy county manager and chief administrator for community relations and economic development Tricia Johnson

The Mall at Millenia general manager Steve Jamison

Truist Central Florida regional president Sandy Hostetter

UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management dean Youcheng Wang, Ph.D.

Unicorp National Development president Chuck Whittall

Universal Orlando executive vice president of resort operations Rich Costales

Vineyard Wine Bar & Healthy Bistro owner Deborah Linden

VMD Ventures CEO Harold Mills

Walmart, Inc. director of public affairs and government relations Monesia Brown

WaWa senior director of Florida operations and new market development Todd Souders

YMCA of Central Florida president and CEO Dan Wilcox

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.