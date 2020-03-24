Orange County mayor issues stay-at-home order in response to coronavirus pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined other local leaders around Florida Tuesday announcing plans to sign a stay-at-home executive order that will go into affect later this week.

The order will go into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and will continue for two weeks until April 9 at 11 p.m. and applies to all Orange County cities and unincorporated areas.

As of Tuesday afternoon there are at least 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. The county learned of its first case on March 14.

“Just one week ago we only had 1 case,” Demings said. “It is an understatement to say the least that the virus is spreading.”

Residents will still be able to go out and get groceries, medicine and essential supplies but it mean retails stores and businesses who don’t sell essential items will close, officials said. Businesses that will enable people to go about their lives, including laundry mats and grocery stores will remain open.

Under the stay-at-home order, Sheriff John Mina said law enforcement officer will issue warnings but people who violate the order could receive $50 citations or up to 50 days in jail.

The decision to issue to stay-at-home order was made after talking to local health care providers and leaders of of cities in California and New York that have experience hot spots of the virus, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

“Peoples’ doctors will tell you they have no symptoms but yet they can spread the virus without knowing,” Dyer said. “We really have no idea how many people are infected in Orange County, Florida.”

There are more than 1,400 Florida-related cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, 18 deaths have been reported.

See a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the map below.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.