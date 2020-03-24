County considers midday closing of Brevard’s beaches due to coronavirus

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials are considering closing local beaches during midday hours as a way to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

The Brevard County Policy Group will consider the proposal during its meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, after hearing recommendations from the Space Coast League of Cities, which represents Brevard’s 16 cities and towns.

Any decision by the Policy Group related to closing beaches would go to the Brevard County Commission for final approval, under new procedures commissioners approved Tuesday.

County Commission Chairman Bryan Lober, who also chairs the Policy Group, said he would call an emergency meeting of the County Commission, if necessary, to act on any proposal for beach closings.

The 10-person Policy Group includes local government, public safety, health and education officials, who meet regularly to plan Brevard County's attack on the coronavirus.

The Policy Group on Monday began discussing the issue of potentially closing the county’s beaches from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

But they want to have a countywide approach, rather than having only beaches in certain cities close, for example. If only certain beach areas close, that could create even more crowded beaches in other areas of the county where they remain open.

During a news conference on Monday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said he has no desire to close the beaches as of now.

"We've had a considerable amount of traffic over on the beaches," Ivey said, adding that residents need an outlet while other establishments are closed.

Patrols are going to Brevard County beaches to educate the public on the social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We do not want to have to close beaches," Ivey said. "Certainly, our citizens love our beaches and we want to make sure they have access."

Ivey is one of the 10 members of the Policy Group.

