Florida education secretary issues executive order to reopen schools this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida schools will be physically open this fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which shows no signs of slowing, according to a statewide executive order issued Monday.

Florida Department of Education Secretary Richard Corcoran signed the order Monday that was created with the goal of reopening all brick-and-mortar schools for at least five days a week for all students beginning in August, according to the executive order.

The executive order was signed Monday around 11 a.m., hours later President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!”

Florida has reported more than 206,000 cases of COVID-19 since March and nearly 3,900 have died statewide in the same time period.

Before Florida schools reopen they must submit a plan to the school district detailing plans for health and safety precautions as well as how to monitor learning gaps amid the pandemic, according to the order. This also applies to charter schools and private schools that accept scholarship students.

The Florida Department of Education will give the final OK for school reopening plans.

“The Department will consider factors, including but not limited to, the percentage of students in the district who are projected to learn through live synchronous or asynchronous instruction, and the quality of proposed progress monitoring data and efforts to close achievement gaps,” according to the order.

Students will be given the option to continue virtual learning.

When asked about the order, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he remains optimistic that students will be able to go back to in-school learning in the fall.

“There’s probably a way for them to be able to open in a safe manner. If they follow the CDC guidelines, they’re gonna have to be creative to ensure that the areas are sanitized as best as possible,” Demings said. “They’re going to have to be creative to ensure that there’s appropriate distance in between the students.”

News 6 reached out to all 10 Central Florida school districts about their plans to reopen.

Seminole County School Board is set to approve the final safety plan for campuses to reopen on July 14.

Osceola County schools will reopen on Aug. 10 as planned, according to the school district. A comprehensive back-to-school plan was already approved by the school board.

The Orange County School Board will meet Tuesday for a work session where reopening plans will be discussed.