Volusia County plans for August return for students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School Board held a meeting on Tuesday to talk about plans to return to in-person classes.

Volusia County schools are set to reopen to students on Aug. 17.

School board members voiced concern regarding schools needing to be cleaned, mask mandates, and what to do if a family doesn’t want their child to return.

The district said that it plans to obtain 80,000 reusable face coverings.

School officials said schools would also require temperature checks.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for July 15 with the goal of finalizing a plan as soon as possible.