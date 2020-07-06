89ºF

Local News

Florida reports 6,336 new COVID-19 cases as Disney theme parks near reopening

State reports 150 new hospitalizations Monday

FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, signs remind patrons to wear masks and other protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic as they stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On Friday, June 26, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans should look to their state and local leadership for modeling their behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. The comments only days after President Donald Trump held two campaign events that drew hundreds of participants but few wearing masks. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, signs remind patrons to wear masks and other protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic as they stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On Friday, June 26, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans should look to their state and local leadership for modeling their behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. The comments only days after President Donald Trump held two campaign events that drew hundreds of participants but few wearing masks. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As many Floridians return to work after a long holiday weekend and many prepare to head back to theme parks after months of furloughs, the state continues to see a rise in cases of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,336 new cases of COVID-19, as well as new 150 hospitalizations.

The new statistics bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 206,447, with 16,045 total hospitalizations.

On July 1, the Florida Department of Health began reporting resident and non-resident deaths as separate categories. The state reported 47 new resident deaths and one new non-resident deaths in Florida on Monday, for a cumulative total of 3,778 resident deaths and 102 non-resident deaths.

An important factor to watch is the state’s rate of new daily positive cases compared to the number of people tested per day. With the new cases reported Monday morning, Florida’s daily positivity rate was 14.97%.

Below is the state dashboard. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

On Saturday, the state reported 11,458 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the largest single-day increase Floridians have seen since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, Florida surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

CountyTotal casesNew casesTotal hospitalizationsNew hospitalizationsDeaths
Brevard2,59170131019
Flagler39293405
Lake1,89045133123
Marion9865993512
Orange14,407375493361
Osceola3,068102206129
Polk5,47227650611114
Seminole3,43091188220
Sumter4361662517
Volusia2,804119243058

State health officials are encouraging residents to get tested for the coronavirus as cases climb. On Monday morning, officials at the Orange County Convention Center COVID-19 testing site reported lines much shorter than seen recently.

Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen Saturday, July 11, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot will open July 15. The parks were closed in mid-March as coronavirus cases increased in Florida.

Guests will need a park reservation to go to the parks and will be required to wear a face mask and go through temperature screenings before stepping inside the parks. Park capacity will also be limited.

Annual passholders will be able to get a preview on Thursday and Friday, ahead of Disney’s reopening on Saturday.

In May, Disney Springs did a phased reopening with new restrictions the company put in place for guests.

[READ MORE: Disney World to reopen this week as coronavirus cases soar in Florida]

Despite the park’s reopening, Disney announced Friday that it would extend the suspension of its popular Disney College Program that employs thousands of students each semester.

Disney released a statement Thursday saying due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear when it will be able to reopen Disney-owned apartments where students in the program typically live.

The internship program was first suspended in March when Disney closed its theme parks and hotels.

While visitors may return to Florida to experience its world-famous theme parks, people leaving Florida may face periods of quarantine when entering other states.

According to the Associated Press, those traveling to Chicago from 15 states that have an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced last week.

The order goes into effect Monday and mandates that travelers must stay in a single dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.

The order includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

According to the AP, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that people from nine states hit hard by the COVID-19 virus will be required to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive in his state, Connecticut and New Jersey.

