Florida reports 6,336 new COVID-19 cases as Disney theme parks near reopening

As many Floridians return to work after a long holiday weekend and many prepare to head back to theme parks after months of furloughs, the state continues to see a rise in cases of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,336 new cases of COVID-19, as well as new 150 hospitalizations.

The new statistics bring the total number of coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 206,447, with 16,045 total hospitalizations.

On July 1, the Florida Department of Health began reporting resident and non-resident deaths as separate categories. The state reported 47 new resident deaths and one new non-resident deaths in Florida on Monday, for a cumulative total of 3,778 resident deaths and 102 non-resident deaths.

An important factor to watch is the state’s rate of new daily positive cases compared to the number of people tested per day. With the new cases reported Monday morning, Florida’s daily positivity rate was 14.97%.

Below is the state dashboard. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

On Saturday, the state reported 11,458 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the largest single-day increase Floridians have seen since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, Florida surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

County Total cases New cases Total hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 2,591 70 131 0 19 Flagler 392 9 34 0 5 Lake 1,890 45 133 1 23 Marion 986 59 93 5 12 Orange 14,407 375 493 3 61 Osceola 3,068 102 206 1 29 Polk 5,472 276 506 11 114 Seminole 3,430 91 188 2 20 Sumter 436 16 62 5 17 Volusia 2,804 119 243 0 58

State health officials are encouraging residents to get tested for the coronavirus as cases climb. On Monday morning, officials at the Orange County Convention Center COVID-19 testing site reported lines much shorter than seen recently.

Heads-up from @FLSERT #coronavirus test site @OCCC: we're seeing very short lines this morning so if you've been thinking about getting tested, now may be a good time. Testing runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week and it's free. Anyone 18 and over can be tested. Bring a photo ID. pic.twitter.com/XhcH4afkfH — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen Saturday, July 11, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot will open July 15. The parks were closed in mid-March as coronavirus cases increased in Florida.

Guests will need a park reservation to go to the parks and will be required to wear a face mask and go through temperature screenings before stepping inside the parks. Park capacity will also be limited.

Annual passholders will be able to get a preview on Thursday and Friday, ahead of Disney’s reopening on Saturday.

In May, Disney Springs did a phased reopening with new restrictions the company put in place for guests.

Despite the park’s reopening, Disney announced Friday that it would extend the suspension of its popular Disney College Program that employs thousands of students each semester.

Disney released a statement Thursday saying due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear when it will be able to reopen Disney-owned apartments where students in the program typically live.

The internship program was first suspended in March when Disney closed its theme parks and hotels.

While visitors may return to Florida to experience its world-famous theme parks, people leaving Florida may face periods of quarantine when entering other states.

According to the Associated Press, those traveling to Chicago from 15 states that have an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced last week.

The order goes into effect Monday and mandates that travelers must stay in a single dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.

The order includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: To preserve the gains Chicago has made, we're issuing an Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a period of 14 days. More info→ https://t.co/5D7ng691f8 pic.twitter.com/CA26uT7RF6 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 2, 2020

According to the AP, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that people from nine states hit hard by the COVID-19 virus will be required to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive in his state, Connecticut and New Jersey.

