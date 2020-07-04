Florida officials report over 11,000 new cases of coronavirus

The state of Florida reported thousands of new cases as the Fourth of July holiday kicks off.

While Florida prepares to mask-up and barbecue, hopefully in small numbers, the state reported 11,458 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. The new cases bring Florida’s overall total to 190,052 since early March.

Experts say the true figure is undoubtedly higher. This is both because of incomplete testing and because it is becoming clearer to scientists that a significant number of people become infected with the virus but do not feel sick or show symptoms.

The Florida Department of Health data shows 244 additional people are now hospitalized statewide with serious cases of COVID-19. Since March 15,735 people have received hospital care due to the virus.

Below is the state dashboard. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus numbers by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Brevard 2,436 70 19 127 4 Flagler 360 1 5 34 1 Lake 1,675 72 23 132 0 Marion 863 46 12 85 10 Orange 13,021 943 59 482 12 Osceola 2,713 187 26 203 1 Polk 4,886 226 105 493 5 Seminole 3,192 205 20 183 3 Sumter 405 4 17 57 1 Volusia 2,587 91 58 240 4

As coronovirus infections surge across Florida and hospital authorities nervously count their available intensive care beds, the state’s most populous county is closing down again, imposing a curfew and closing beaches over the Fourth of July weekend to contain the spread.

Some Florida counties have implemented curfews as COVID-19 cases climb.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew begins Friday night and will be in place indefinitely. A new county order also closes casinos, strip clubs, movie theaters, the zoo and other entertainment venues a month after they were allowed to reopen.

“This curfew is meant to stop people from venturing out and hanging out with friends in groups, which has shown to be spreading the virus rapidly,” Gimenez said in a statement.

The mayor’s order also tightens mask rules at restaurants, requiring customers to wear facial coverings at all times unless eating or drinking. Under the previous order, customers were allowed to remove masks when they sat down.

Downtown Orlando is usually bustling, but since bars shut down following a surge of coronavirus cases statewide, it’s a standstill.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulations issued the order to stop bars from serving alcohol for on-site consumption in an effort to quell the spread of COVID-19.

The order was issued less than a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis said most of the state could being phase two of reopening which included bars, pubs and movie theaters.

The City of Eustis held its annual fireworks display on Friday night despite most Fourth of July shows being canceled across Central Florida.

Eustis City Manager Ron Neibert said that they set up wash stations and signs reminding attendees of social distancing in Ferran Park.

Neibert said that it was important for the city commission that the show not be canceled.

Neibert also said that since Eustis canceled their Independence Day Festival, the city spent more money on fireworks.

