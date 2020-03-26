UPDATE: See Florida’s curve when it comes to coronavirus cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In less than four weeks Florida now has more than 1,900 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed an increase of 510 cases.

Each of the four days prior saw a daily increase of around 200 cases.

Twenty-three people have died from coronavirus in the state.

Cases of the coronavirus were first reported in early March.

Stay-at-home orders have been placed in Osceola County and Orange County.

An 11 p.m. curfew has also been implemented in those counties.

Orange County has posted a list of essential businesses to stay open amid the coronavirus spread.

Officers will look to make sure there are no groups of 10 people in an area.

Health officials are asking people to maintain social distance when they exercise outside or go to the store.

Students in Florida are now taking classes online to keep up with their education.

Universal Orlando and Disney World are closed throughout the month.

On Wednesday, President Trump approved a Florida Disaster Declaration.

Some businesses had to let go of employees during the spread of the coronavirus.

Other companies are looking to hire more workers.

