LIST: Companies look to add more workers amid spread of coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several companies are looking to add more workers amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Stores need more employees to keep up with customer demand.

On Friday, Publix officials said they are looking to add more workers for stores and distribution centers.

You can apply for a job at Publix at this link.

Dollar General is looking to hire 50,000 employees by the end of April.

You can find a list of job openings at Dollar General at this link.

Walmart officials said they looking to add more retail employees.

Click this link, if you want to search the company’s employment opportunities.

PepsiCo officials said they are looking to hire temporary staff immediately.

Anyone interested in applying at PepsiCo, can click this link.

