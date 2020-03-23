Pepsi looking to make temporary hires to meet increased demand

ORLANDO, Fla. – The PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division team is looking to make temporary hires in the Orlando area amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to the increasing need for shipping, deliveries, shelf stocking and more, the company is looking to hire in the fields of merchandise, warehouse, and delivery drivers.

If you’re interested in applying click here here. To find the Orlando locations, click “All Locations” and then search for Orlando under “Search Locations."

Walmart, Publix and Dollar General are also looking to hire more employees to meet customer demands.

