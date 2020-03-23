Dollar General hiring 50,000 to meet coronavirus shopping demand

Dollar General announced Monday it plans to hire 50,000 employees by the end of April to help meet the heightened demand for household essentials due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a news release.

The company said it anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary, but some of the new employees may see long-term career growth opportunities.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General operates 16,300 stores across 45 states, the company said

To find a list of job openings, click here.

