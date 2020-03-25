President Trump approves Florida Disaster Declaration

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – President Donald Trump has approved the Florida Disaster Declaration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the request earlier this week.

As of 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, there are more than 1,600 cases of coronavirus in Florida.

The following FEMA programs will be activated:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Crisis Counseling

Community Disaster Loans

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program

Gov. DeSantis also said Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz has been named the State Coordinating Officer for the emergency.

On Monday, President Trump was asked how Gov. DeSantis was handling the beach situation in Florida.

President Trump said the decision at the end of the day is up to Gov. DeSantis.

“He’s done an incredible job,” President Trump said.

