President Trump comments on how Gov. DeSantis is handling beach situation amid spread of coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Monday, President Donald Trump was asked if Gov. Ron DeSantis should have closed all the beaches in Florida.

President Trump said the decision at the end of the day is up to Gov. DeSantis.

“He’s done an incredible job,” President Trump said.

The President said Gov. DeSantis has refined rules on beach access.

Volusia County officials said beaches will remain open, but crews will enforce social distancing.

Gatherings have to have less than 10 people and each group has to be six feet apart.

“You do have a lot of room on the beaches,” President Trump said.

Vehicle access to the beach ramps are closed in Volusia County.

“He cares so much about healthcare,” President Trump said when asked about Gov. DeSantis.

Flagler County beaches are closed at the moment.

Brevard County beaches remain open, but officials are also enforcing social distancing rules.

