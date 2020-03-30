85ºF

Florida coronanvirus cases now at 5,473 with 63 deaths

652 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida now has 5,473 cases of COVID-19, a jump of 523 new patients and three additional deaths compared to the last time numbers were released.

Of those cases, 652 people are being hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, eight are Floridians who were diagnosed out of state and 197 are non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting here.

The figures released by the Florida Department of Health Monday morning show that officials are investigating the origin of 3,097 cases while the others are either travel related, had contact with a confirmed case or both.

Another update will be provided Monday evening.

As of now, here’s the breakdown of cases in Central Florida counties.

CountyConfirmed casesHospitalizationsDeaths
Brevard3130
Flagler1310
Lake47100
Marion2320
Orange293514
Osceola94200
Polk55190
Seminole87160
Sumter46130
Volusia65161

Not only does Orange County have the most cases in Central Florida, it also has the fourth most cases in the state behind only Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

It’s been nearly one month since coronavirus was first detected in Florida on March 1 and since then, local counties have issued stay-at-home orders, drive-thru testing sites have opened and, as of Monday, the governor has asked retired health care professionals and first responders to join in the fight to stop the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

Monday also marks the start of distance learning for Central Florida students who were told they wouldn’t be able to return to school after spring break.

