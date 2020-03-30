Florida coronanvirus cases now at 5,473 with 63 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida now has 5,473 cases of COVID-19, a jump of 523 new patients and three additional deaths compared to the last time numbers were released.

Of those cases, 652 people are being hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, eight are Floridians who were diagnosed out of state and 197 are non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting here.

The figures released by the Florida Department of Health Monday morning show that officials are investigating the origin of 3,097 cases while the others are either travel related, had contact with a confirmed case or both.

Another update will be provided Monday evening.

As of now, here’s the breakdown of cases in Central Florida counties.

County Confirmed cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 31 3 0 Flagler 13 1 0 Lake 47 10 0 Marion 23 2 0 Orange 293 51 4 Osceola 94 20 0 Polk 55 19 0 Seminole 87 16 0 Sumter 46 13 0 Volusia 65 16 1

Not only does Orange County have the most cases in Central Florida, it also has the fourth most cases in the state behind only Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

It’s been nearly one month since coronavirus was first detected in Florida on March 1 and since then, local counties have issued stay-at-home orders, drive-thru testing sites have opened and, as of Monday, the governor has asked retired health care professionals and first responders to join in the fight to stop the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

Monday also marks the start of distance learning for Central Florida students who were told they wouldn’t be able to return to school after spring break.

