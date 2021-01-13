Weekly coronavirus decrease in Florida

The weekly coronavirus cases in Florida decreased for the week of Jan. 16.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jan. 16

The weekly coronavirus cases in Florida decreased for the week of Jan. 16.

The state saw 17,189 fewer cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16 than the previous 7-day period.

The DOH reports there were 92,701 COVID-19 cases from Jan. 9 to Jan 16.

Florida has now reported 1,571,279 COVID-19 cases in the state from the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials report 24,515 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida and 67,997 people have been hospitalized from the virus.

Jan. 9

The weekly coronavirus cases in Florida increased again for the week of Jan. 9.

The state saw 18,634 more cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9 than the previous 7-day period.

The DOH reports there were 109,890 COVID-19 cases from Jan. 2 to Jan 9.

Florida has now reported 1,477,010 COVID-19 cases in the state from the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials report 23,261 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida and 65,595 people have been hospitalized from the virus.

Jan. 2

The DOH reports there were 91,256 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 26 to Jan 2.

Dec. 26

The DOH reports there were 68,631 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26.

Dec. 19

The DOH reports there were 74,908 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19.

Dec. 12

The DOH reports there were 66,842 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12.

Dec. 5

The DOH reports there were 64,190 COVID-19 cases from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5.

To see the previous coronavirus curve data click this link.