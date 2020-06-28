Florida reports reduction of COVID-19 cases for the first time in days

The state of Florida avoided another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases but still saw over 8,000 new cases reported.

Experts say the true figure is undoubtedly higher. This is both because of incomplete testing and because it is becoming clearer to scientists that a significant number of people become infected with the virus but do not feel sick or show symptoms.

According to the FDOH, 8,530 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday morning.

Sunday’s positive cases bring the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 141,075, as well as a total of 3,419 deaths.

Since March, 14,244 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus or the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

Saturday’s number of reported cases shattered the record for the most cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day. The FDOH reported 9,585 new cases.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported close to 9,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, state officials said they would ban alcohol consumptions at bars as health officials attribute the new outbreak to young adults flocking to establishments after reopening three weeks ago.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus numbers by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Brevard 1,631 84 17 108 1 Flagler 293 14 5 29 0 Lake 1,192 94 22 104 1 Marion 631 33 10 66 3 Orange 9,671 834 56 439 2 Osceola 1,833 184 24 190 3 Polk 3,495 313 93 457 3 Seminole 2,366 164 16 161 1 Sumter 327 8 17 48 0 Volusia 1,933 188 54 210 2

The Orange County Convention Center antibody testing site reached capacity minutes before the site opened on Saturday

According to officials, the first car in line got to the site at 12:30 a.m.

Every day this week, the lines at the test site have exceeded the line the day before, officials said.

“This site can process 200 tests per hour but demand is so great, the wait from the end will be 6-8 hrs,” officials said.

With coronavirus numbers climbing and cases trending younger, Florida officials made the decision to immediately prohibit the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide -- again.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which oversees alcohol licenses, made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter. No information was offered on how long the moratorium will be in place.

“Noncompliance by bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises is suspected throughout the state to such a degree as to make individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient at this time,” DBPR’s executive orders reads.

Two employees and three guests at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials, the individuals have been isolated, and all guests and staff that were potentially exposed have been notified and placed into quarantine.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our top priority. Over the last several months, we have played a critical role in caring for one of the most vulnerable populations in our community at a challenging and unprecedented time, and we take that responsibility seriously,” Allison Krall, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida President/CEO said.

To help combat the virus, officials have introduced new safety measures to help keep guests and employees safe.

“This includes the creation of isolation areas for guests who test positive or have had an exposure incident, requiring masks to be worn on campus, temperature screening and health questionnaires, social distancing, limiting visitors, more frequent cleanings and sanitation and encouraging hand washing, among other measures,” officials said. We will continue working very closely with the Health Department, following their recommendations and best practices for the health and safety of our residents and staff.”

