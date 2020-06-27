OCCC antibody test site reaches capacity, swab test still available

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center antibody testing site has reached capacity minutes before the site opened.

According to officials, the first car in line got to the site at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Every day this week, the lines at the test site have exceeded the line the day before, officials said.

Swab testing for the coronavirus will be offered until 5 p.m., however, officials believe the line will be cut off by early afternoon.

“This site can process 200 tests per hour but demand is so great, the wait from the end will be 6-8 hrs,” officials said.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 8,942 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 39 new deaths and 212 additional hospitalizations. The state reported a 13.5% positivity rate for new tests conducted.

The number of newly reported cases shattered the record for the most cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day. The previous record was set on Wednesday when the state reported 5,511 cases.

