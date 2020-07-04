Eustis holds fireworks show despite COVID-19 pandemic

EUSTIS, Fla. – The City of Eustis held its annual fireworks display on Friday night despite most Fourth of July shows being canceled across Central Florida.

Eustis City Manager Ron Neibert said that they set up wash stations and signs reminding attendees of social distancing in Ferran Park.

Neibert said that it was important for the city commission that the show not be canceled.

“Necessary to try to bring some quality of life to the community during this trying time,” Neibert said.

Neibert also said that since Eustis canceled their Independence Day Festival, the city spent more money on fireworks.

“We always have a fireworks show. Now we did spend a little bit more on fireworks to make the show a little bit longer, but as far as the overall event, this is extremely scaled back from what we normally do,” Neibert said.

Typically on July 3, Altamonte Springs’ Red Hot and Boom is Central Florida’s most attended fireworks event. This year, the city canceled the celebration.

While News 6 won’t be able to bring you all the action live from the Lake Eola fireworks show like in years past, News 6 will be putting together a televised special called “Our City of Heroes: A July 4th Celebration” that will be a mosaic of all the best firework displays from Orlando and stories of local heroes getting results for the communities they call home.

“Our City of Heroes: A July 4th Celebration” will air Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m. You’ll be able to watch on News 6 or right here on ClickOrlando.com.