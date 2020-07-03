Holiday weekend plans? Here are the beaches, firework displays you can enjoy this July Fourth

You’ve probably already come to terms with the fact that Independence Day this year won’t look like your traditional patriotic bash as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but there is still time to plan and make the most of your weekend.

While some counties and cities have face mask mandates in place and social distancing is a must all-around, there are beaches and firework displays that are still welcoming those who are trying to soak up white sand, blue waters and red sparks in the sky.

Here’s a list of Central Florida beaches that are open to guests with extra health and safety precautions in place:

Brevard County beaches - According to News 6 partner Florida Today, Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Satellite Beach, Patrick Air Force Base beaches, Second Light, Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral, Jetty Park at Port Canaveral and Canaveral National Seashore will all be open to guests over the holiday weekend.

While Brevard County does not have a region-wide mask mandate in place, some businesses and restaurants in the area are requiring mask use.

Leaders at the Cocoa Beach Pier announced Friday they would require all guests to wear face masks in an effort to keep all visitors and staff as safe as possible.

Flagler County beaches - Flagler Beach, the Palm Coast and Beverly Beach will all be open for the Independence Day weekend. Currently, county officials do not require face masks to be worn but do require social distancing practices to be observed.

Volusia County beaches: the sandy stretches along Volusia County’s coasts will be open and welcoming guests to enjoy their weekend, but come prepared as some cities have face mask mandates in place.

Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach will all be open to visitors and locals alike, and all require the use of face masks in public. Volusia County as a whole does not require mask use.

[RELATED: These Central Florida cities, counties have face covering requirements]

New Smyrna Beach reached capacity quickly Friday, shortly after 10 a.m., so be sure to plan your trip accordingly and monitor for capacity updates.

NSB Beaches are reaching capacity at this time, with several beach ramps already CLOSED. Please be aware of NO PARKING SIGNS and other parking regulations. SEEK OTHER BEACHES. — NSBPD (@NSBPolice) July 3, 2020

Here is a list of fireworks shows across Central Florida that will put you in the patriotic spirit:

City of Eustis Hometown Celebration Fireworks (Friday) - The city of Eustis is celebrating the 4th of July with a bang by hosting Hometown Celebration Fireworks on Friday over Lake Eustis beginning at 9:30 p.m. by Four Seasons Display. For event details and suggested viewing locations, click here.

City of Wildwood Happy Birthday America Fireworks Show (Friday) - What says “happy birthday, America” like fireworks? The city of Wildwood will host their Independence Day show Friday, with parking opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 9 p.m. at the Millennium Park Baseball Complex. For more details, click here.

2020 Salute to America, White House (Saturday) - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday that will feature flyovers and a fireworks display.

Legoland (Saturday) - The theme park has upped its ante this year with holographic firework displays that are best viewed with special 3D glasses. Park officials said they have redesigned their firework display this year to be more overhead to allow for better social distancing practices as the viewing area will be expanded. The show begins at 9 p.m. For more info on Legoland’s display, click here.

City of Winter Park Annual 4th of July Celebration (Saturday) - The city of Winter Park is going virtual this year and will be streaming their fireworks celebration online. The prerecorded special will be posted Saturday at 9 a.m. on the city’s official website as well as the city’s Facebook page. For more details on the online extravaganza, click here.

Grande Lake Orlando (Saturday) - The luxury hotel destination will be bringing fireworks to Orlando at 9 p.m. For more details on the display, click here.

Lake Helen 4th of July Parade (Saturday) - The city of Lake Helen is pulling out all the stops to bring the community a socially-distanced July Fourth parade Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The 10-mile parade route Lake Helen Equestrian Center. For more details, click here.

Palm Bay Movie Drive-In (Saturday and Sunday) - Maybe fireworks aren’t your favorite July Fourth festivity, and that’s ok because Palm Bay has you covered.

Palm Bay won’t be hosting its usual Fourth of July event this year due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines, but the city is offering an alternative for residents who still want to celebrate the holiday.

The city will host drive-in screenings of “National Treasure” on July 4 and July 5 behind the Ted Whitlock Community Center in Fred Poppe Regional Park at 8:30 p.m. both nights. Since space is limited, pre-registration is required by calling 321-952-3231.

For more details, click here.

The City of Groveland Dueling Display (Saturday) - Officials with the city of Groveland is asking residents to enjoy its dueling fireworks displays from the comforts of their own homes. The show begins at 9:15 p.m., so look up to the sky. For more info on the displays, click here.

Seaworld Orlando Summer Fireworks (July 3 through 5) - Seaworld Orlando plans to pack your holiday weekend full of fireworks.

“This Fourth of July weekend, families and friends can enjoy three nights of the new physically distant fireworks presentations “Light Up the Sky” on Friday, July 3, Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5 included with park admission,” park officials said.

For more info on the festive fireworks, click here.

News 6 City of Heroes July Fourth Event (Saturday) - While News 6 won’t be able to bring you all the action live from the Lake Eola fireworks show like in years past, News 6 will be putting together a televised special called “Our City of Heroes: A July 4th Celebration” that will be a mosaic of all the best firework displays from Orlando and stories of local heroes getting results for the communities they call home.

[READ MORE: Orlando mayor cancels Fourth of July fireworks show]

“Our City of Heroes: A July 4th Celebration” will air Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m. You’ll be able to watch on News 6 or right here on ClickOrlando.com.