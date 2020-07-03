Cocoa Beach Pier now requires all guests to wear face masks as COVID-19 pandemic continues

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – If you’re planning a trip to the Cocoa Beach Pier, you’ll need to pack a face mask in your beach bag as the pier will now require all guests to wear one.

The pier made the announcement on social media Friday as people flocked to Brevard County beaches to beat the heat and enjoy the long holiday weekend.

According to an Instagram post, the pier will require all guests to wear a mask in an effort to keep guests as safe as possible.

“Bars will remain closed per state guidelines, but beverage service is available at our tables,” pier leaders said in a post. “Our tables will remain at a safe, 6-foot distance, with our team members wearing gloves/masks, and sanitizing stations are readily available around the property.”

Currently, Brevard County does not have any city or county-wide face mask requirements in place.

