Palm Bay to replace Fourth of July fireworks with drive-in showing of ‘National Treasure’

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay won’t be hosting its usual Fourth of July event this year due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines, but the city is offering an alternative for residents who still want to celebrate the holiday.

The event that was scheduled to take place at the Palm Bay campus of Eastern Florida State College would have included fireworks, food trucks, music and more.

Having thousands of people gather this year wasn’t an option so instead, the city will host drive-in screenings of “National Treasure” on July 4 and July 5 behind the Ted Whitlock Community Center in Fred Poppe Regional Park at 8:30 p.m. both nights.

After the movie, a fireworks show set to music will play on the screen for guests.

Attendees can stay in their vehicles to watch the film or reserve an family space on the lawn for picnic-style viewing.

Since space is limited, pre-registration is required by calling 321-952-3231.