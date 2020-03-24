Gov. DeSantis requests Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump amid spread of coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump amid the spread of the coronavirus.

There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 16 people have died in the state as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The state is asking the President to activate the following FEMA programs:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Crisis Counseling

Community Disaster Loans

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program

Gov. DeSantis also said Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz has been named the State Coordinating Officer for the emergency.

On Monday, President Trump was asked how Gov. DeSantis was handling the beach situation in Florida.

President Trump said the decision at the end of the day is up to Gov. DeSantis.

“He’s done an incredible job,” President Trump said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.