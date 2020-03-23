Florida coronavirus cases rise to 1,171 confirmed, 14 dead as more testing sites open across state

As of Monday, only about 20 of Florida’s 67 counties were untouched by COVID-19 infections, the latest Florida Department of Health numbers show, however, as the number of large-scale testing sites continue to open across the state that is expected to change this week.

By Monday at 11 a.m. there were 1,171 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Florida: 1,096 Florida residents and 75 non-Florida residents who tested positive in the state. Florida health officials confirmed another death Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 14.

More than 2,000 people were tested over the weekend at a National Guard operated site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is in The Villages where another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open, operated by University of Florida Shands hospital. Later in the week, the Florida National Guard will open another large-scale operation at the Orange County Convention Center parking lot. A large-scale site is also open in Jacksonville at the Jaguars’ TIAA Bank stadium.

“When this all started in Florida, every sample taken had to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and that was a very cumbersome process,” DeSantis said Monday at the opening of The Villages site. “A lot of times you didn’t get results for a week. Then we were able to have our three state laboratories certified, since then it’s been liberalized and we can take advantage of resources at places like the University of Florida.”

More than 13,000 people in Florida have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Department of Health.

DeSantis has issued several executive orders to prevent large social gatherings-- closing bars and nightclubs, along with restaurant dining rooms and gyms-- and mitigate possible exposures. He said Monday he thinks this is helping prevent the illness from spreading.

“We have 20 counties with zero infections," DeSantis said, adding 23 counties in Florida have only a few confirmed cases. "That can obviously change, but in those counties we really want those people to get tested and be isolated so we can hopefully prevent an outbreak in some of those areas.”

The DOH updates its testing and case numbers twice daily at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Here’s the breakdown of confirmed cases in Central Florida:

Brevard County: 7

Lake County: 7

Marion County: 4

Orange County: 45

Osceola County: 24

Polk County: 13

Seminole County: 20

Sumter County: 8

Volusia County: 15

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that is highly contagious and spread person-to-person. To help prevent new infections and slow the spread, the U.S. Centers for Disease control recommends people maintain 6 feet apart and do not gather in groups of 10 or more.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 15,000 people have died worldwide from the disease cased by COVID-19.

