9-year-old in Orange County tests positive for coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 9-year-old in Orange County has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Dr. Raul Pino.

This is the first child to test positive for coronavirus in the county, according to Dr. Pino

More than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As of Thursday morning, More than 2,300 people in Florida have tested positive.

The stay-at-home order in Orange County will start at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Residents can still go to the grocery store and order a pick-up order from a restaurant.

You can still go outside for a run, walk your dog or go on a bike ride.

